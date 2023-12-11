Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
Power outages
Parts of northwest Minnesota experiencing power outages
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further...
NDDOT closes I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border
Road Conditions
Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.
Wind and snow causing issues on area roads

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 10th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 10th. - clipped version
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges