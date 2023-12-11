Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota increasing patrols during “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols to help remove impaired drivers from the road during their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 15 - Jan. 31.

Alcohol is a factor in 35-40 percent of fatal crashes annually in North Dakota, yet each fatality is 100% preventable by driving sober or finding a sober ride.

“If you plan to drink, plan to get home safely either by calling a friend, a taxi, or a ride-hailing service, it’s that easy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a clear message to make the responsible choice to always drive sober,” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

