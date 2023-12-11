Minnesota State Patrol responds to 16 crashes in our region this weekend
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy weekend for the Minnesota State patrol as they responded to multiple weather related crashes.
According to Sergeant Jesse Grabow From Friday Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday Dec. 10 at 6:00 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol responded to 16 crashes, two resulting in non-life threatening injuries. Officials also responded to 34 other vehicles that spun out or ran off the road that required a Trooper or a tow truck.
Officials also responded to three jackknifed semis.
Officials want to remind everyone to slow down and drive with care.
