Minnesota Attorney General visits Moorhead Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be in Moorhead today hosting a forum on what it takes for Minnesotans to afford their lives with dignity, safety and respect.

The public forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. at Bright Sky Apartments, located at 3305 3rd Avenue Northwest in Moorhead. The forum will be co-hosted by state Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, and state Sen. Rob Hupec, DFL-Moorhead.

Ellison also plans to meet privately with area sheriffs and county attorneys to discuss their needs and new resources his office has to support the work of local law enforcement.

