Grand Forks man facing drug charges after running from police

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is facing a long list of charges after police say he ran from officers and got into a crash on December 8.

According to court records, Grand Forks Police were called to 2867 19th Avenue South for a welfare check and report of a possible drug overdose. When they arrived on scene, a black GMC Acadia pulled into the parking lot driven by Bruce Austreng.

Officers say they tried to stop Austreng from leaving, but he drove through the lawn, hit supporting beams for balconies at the apartment complex, then took off north on 29th Street. Police followed the vehicle with lights and sirens on, but eventually called off the chase for safety reasons.

According to court records, Austreng was speeding, swerving and driving “all over the road in an erratic fashion.”

Officers say the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and 42nd Street. Court documents say officers were able to locate two suspects who ran from the vehicle after the crash.

Bruce Austreng is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two other possession with intent to deliver charges, as well as fleeing, reckless endangerment, ingesting a controlled substance, DUI, refusal to halt, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court documents state officers found about 35 pills and 0.1 gram of meth, $200 in twenty dollar bills, and a scale. Austreng also admitted to ingesting Xanax, fentanyl, alcohol and meth, according to the officers’ arrest reports.

