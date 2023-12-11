Fargo Police adding 6 new officers for Traffic Safety Unit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hiring six more police officers for a Traffic Safety Unit, which they say will increase enforcement of driving laws and make streets safer for the community.

“The Fargo Police Department and members of the community have shared ongoing concerns related to illegal driving behaviors and, as a result, the dangers posed to the public. In order to address these concerns, the FPD applied for a federal grant to facilitate the addition of the Traffic Safety Unit. These officers will focus on creating safer roadways for the public, which includes motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. It truly will impact our entire community; this is a great addition to our department,” stated Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

A $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will help cover the salary and benefits of the six officers over a three-year period. The City of Fargo will be responsible for the remainder of the cost. These positions will be added to the current team of sworn Fargo Police officers.

The Neighborhood Services Division currently works to enforce driving laws by conducting traffic enforcement details as time allows, while also responding to calls for service. Chief Dave Zibolski says a Traffic Safety Unit will allow the police department to consistently enforce traffic laws.

“The long-term strategy for the Traffic Safety Unit is to help reduce dangerous driving behaviors and increase public safety in our community,” Chief Zibolski said. “The unit will strive to proactively enforce traffic laws, educate the public to deter violations, utilize data to prevent traffic crashes and reduce impaired driving.”

The Traffic Safety Unit is expected to have a visible presence in the community beginning in the fall of 2024.

