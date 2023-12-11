Fargo Force supporting Cullen’s Children’s Foundation with specialty “Christmas Sweater” themed jersey

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Force are getting in the holiday spirit with a new Christmas themed jersey in support of Cullen’s Children’s Foundation.

A few players got in the festive spirit with a fun photoshoot showing off the “Christmas Sweater” themed jerseys.

The Cully’s Christmas Jersey is just one of seven specialty jerseys the force will be wearing this season and one could be yours. An online auction will open on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

The Force will be wearing the Christmas themed sweaters when they return home this Friday Dec. 15 to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede.

More information on the auction can be found on the Fargo Force Website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.