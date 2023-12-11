Dense Fog Advisory to Enter Monday

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for areas in the Red River Valley just along the state line and west into the eastern half of ND until 10 a.m. Visibility is under a mile in several locations, but should improve through the morning

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday will reach the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect breezy weather, especially Monday night with the passage of a cold front. That front may produce a light snow showers as moves through midday. The wind may also cause some blowing and drifting snow for the evening commute. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as colder air moves in behind the cold front.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 17 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 13 High: 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 14 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer and mild with a few clouds. Breezy. Low: 28 High: 42

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Low: 26 High: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 24 High: 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 22 High: 38

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.