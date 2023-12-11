Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Dense Fog Advisory to Enter Monday

SUNSHINE RETURNS ON MONDAY
By Lisa Green
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for areas in the Red River Valley just along the state line and west into the eastern half of ND until 10 a.m. Visibility is under a mile in several locations, but should improve through the morning

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday will reach the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect breezy weather, especially Monday night with the passage of a cold front. That front may produce a light snow showers as moves through midday. The wind may also cause some blowing and drifting snow for the evening commute. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as colder air moves in behind the cold front.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 17 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 13 High: 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 14 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer and mild with a few clouds. Breezy. Low: 28 High: 42

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Low: 26 High: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 24 High: 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 22 High: 38

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Entz
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges
The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero...
I-29 reopens from Fargo to Canadian border
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further...
NDDOT closes I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border

Latest News

First Alert StormTeam Weather
Dense Fog Advisory to Enter Monday
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 10th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 10th. - clipped version
The Long Range Outlook for the week leading up to Christmas
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
8am Saturday Morning Weather Update