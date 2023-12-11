Cooking with Cash Wa
DA responds to defense in Lily Peters homicide case

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - District Attorney Wade Newell has responded to the defense’s request for the 15-year-old charged in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters to be moved to juvenile court.

The DA argues that the court should not transfer the matter to juvenile court.

The state’s response to defendant’s reverse waiver brief states in part quote, “Transferring jurisdiction to the juvenile court system would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.”

The defendant’s response to state’s response to defendant’s brief states in part quote, “this Court should grant C.T.P.-B.’s Petition and enter an order for Reverse Waiver.”

In August, the judge in the case ordered both the defense and the state to prepare arguments on whether the case should be moved, or if it should stay in adult court.

Lily Peters was reported missing the night of April 24th, 2022. The next morning her body was discovered in the woods close to her home. The defendant, who’s only been identified as C. P.-B. in court records, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault.

He’s being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.

The judge is set to make decision at a later date.

