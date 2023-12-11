Cooking with Cash Wa
Code 3 for Christmas Toy Drive extended due to snowy conditions in East Grand Forks

EGF Toy Drive Code 3 for Xmas
EGF Toy Drive Code 3 for Xmas(East Grand Forks PD)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Grand Forks, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Code 3 for Christmas Toy Drive has extended the toy pick-up dates due to the excessive snow they saw over the weekend.

Last week, EGF residents dropped off toys and monetary donations to the Police and Fire Department. The gifts are then distributed to children in the community at EGF Senior High School.

On December 9, volunteers handed out gifts to 35 families who braved the weather as the city battled a snow emergency.

If you missed this toy drive due to the weather, police say they are now extending the drive to Monday, December 11, and Tuesday, December 12, where you can pick up toys at the Police Department at 520 Demers Ave. in East Grand Forks.

