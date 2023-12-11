Arson charge filed after damage to Grand Forks apartment building

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is charged in Grand Forks County Court after allegedly causing damage to an apartment building owned by Grand Forks Housing Authority. Dwan Toyia Thompson is charged with one count of felony arson, accused of starting several fires at an apartment complex with another man.

Police were called to the Winterland Apartments at 4275 5th Avenue North just before 5:00 a.m. on December 5. Someone pulled a fire alarm and people living there were evacuating the building.

According to court documents, officers and firefighters on scene noticed small burn marks, burnt carpet and a soot stain. The fire department determined there was no further danger, but the police followed up by watching surveillance video.

Dwan Thompson and another man were seen on video from around midnight to about 4:15 a.m. moving throughout the apartment building with a large knife and sticks. Surveillance video shows the pair lighting paper on fire and dropping it down the stairwell from the third floor.

Court documents also say investigators observed video of Thompson carrying a stick with a cloth wrapped around the end and lighting it on fire. The video showed the stick burning for a few minutes, before Thompson moved it outside where leaf debris caught fire and caused damage to the siding of the apartment building.

The Grand Forks Housing Authority estimated the damage to the building to be $5,225. Investigators say numerous tenants were home at the time these fires were set, endangering the lives of many people.

Dawn Thompson is charged with one count of arson. Court documents state another man could face a charge of endangerment by fire; however he has not yet been charged in Grand Forks County Court.

