Vehicle hit by train in Stutsman County

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle was struck by a train in Stutsman County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on 92nd Ave SE just west of Spiritwood around 4:07 p.m. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling westbound on the rail line.

The 19-year-old female driver from Jamestown, N.D. failed to yield to the right of way and crossed the railroad tracks.

The BNSF train struck the rear driver side of the Ford Fusion causing it to spin out and come to rest on the southside of the railroad tracks.

The female driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

