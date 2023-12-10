Cooking with Cash Wa
Traffic stop in West Fargo results in intent to deliver charges

Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
Damien Cane Torres has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested with intent to deliver charges after a traffic stop.

According to officials, on Sunday, Dec. 10, North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) Troopers stopped a Ford Taurus for a window tint violation in West Fargo.

The driver an 18-year male identified as Damian Cane Torres of Fargo, ND, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Torres resisted arrest.

A probable cause search of Torre’s vehicle resulted in finding narcotics to include marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a Glock firearm.

Torres was arrested and charged with the following: Felony possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, Felony possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, and a Misdemeanor resisting arrest.

