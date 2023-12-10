Cooking with Cash Wa
Matt Entz leaving Bison Football team

Matt Entz
Matt Entz(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several sources close to the team have confirmed to Valley News Live that Head Coach Matt Entz will be leaving North Dakota State for another coaching opportunity.

The school then confirmed the news this afternoon.

It’s also being reported that he’ll be taking a job on the staff at USC.

Entz has been the head coach at North Dakota State since 2019 and has won two national titles.

He’ll be stepping away after the FCS Playoffs.

