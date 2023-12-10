Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead section of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree Road NE, believed to be 3005 Buckhead Apartments, around 6:25 p.m.

After medical personnel arrived, three victims were pronounced dead on the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

There is no information on what caused the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
One injured after crashing into flood wall in Fargo
Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.
Wind and snow causing issues on area roads
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further...
NDDOT closes I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border
Power outages
Parts of northwest Minnesota experiencing power outages

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
The 19-year-old female driver from Jamestown, N.D. failed to yield to the right of way and...
Vehicle hit by train in Stutsman County