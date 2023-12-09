WINTER SYSTEM EXITS, LEAVING IMPRESSIVE SNOW TOTALS, SLICK ROADS, AND BLOWING SNOW

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY:

The good news is that the winter storms that brought snow totals greater than 7 inches in a few locations has exited the region as of late Saturday afternoon. However, strong, gusty winds will remain through the evening hours, meaning blowing snow and reduced visibility will still be an issue for those traveling Saturday evening and overnight. In addition, many roads remain slick. Very light snow showers are still a possibility this evening in the wake of the winter system though any flakes and flurries should taper off as we head into the overnight hours. We’ll begin to see just a few breaks in the clouds overnight with breezy conditions and lows dropping in the the lower to upper teens.

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring more clouds than sun and an intermittently northwest breeze. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 20s in most locations.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as a cold front swings through.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 15 High: 27

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 18 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 17 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer and mild with a few clouds. Breezy. Low: 28 High: 42

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 24 High: 32

