Wind and snow causing issues on area roads

Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.
Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The high winds and blowing snow are causing trouble on roads all across the Red River Valley, in both Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are responding to several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis on Saturday, December 9. Sgt. Jesse Grabow shared a picture of one jackknifed semi on I-94 about 3 miles east of Moorhead. He says the blowing snow is creating slippery roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory in northwest Minnesota due to high winds causing blowing snow and limited visibility.

No travel is advised on Highway 2 from Crookston to East Grand Forks and on Highway 200 from Ada to the North Dakota border.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says no travel is advised for much of the eastern part of the state, from south of Fargo to the Canadian border.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has restricted travel until further notice for all permitted over-dimensional vehicles in northwest, southwest and northeast regions of North Dakota due to weather and road conditions.

For current road conditions in Minnesota and North Dakota, call 511, check the VNL Weather App or click here.

