Semi-truck slides off the road near Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn.(Valley News Live) - A semi-truck slid off the road and entered the median near Barnesville due to road conditions.

According to officials, a 2007 International Semi slid off the road due to weather conditions and entered the median around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The semi was being driven by 30-year-old Hernandez Roberto Noel of Dallas, Georgia. He had one passenger, 27-year-old Tejeda Fiallo Hanfernee of Lynn Haven, FL. Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.