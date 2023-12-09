Parts of northwest Minnesota experiencing power outages

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 people are experiencing power outages in northwestern Minnesota.

According to the state power outage map, about 520 customers are without power in Polk County, more than 400 are out in Red Lake County and about 130 are without power in Kittson County.

Otter Tail Power Company services those areas and according to their website and outage map, the company is aware of several outages and working to get the issues fixed.

In North Dakota, the outage map shows more than 680 people are without power in Grand Forks County with a smaller outage being reported in Traill County. Those customers are serviced by Otter Tail Power Company, Nodak Electric Coop and Xcel Energy.

