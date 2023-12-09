Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Parts of northwest Minnesota experiencing power outages

Power outages
Power outages(KSLA)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 people are experiencing power outages in northwestern Minnesota.

According to the state power outage map, about 520 customers are without power in Polk County, more than 400 are out in Red Lake County and about 130 are without power in Kittson County.

Otter Tail Power Company services those areas and according to their website and outage map, the company is aware of several outages and working to get the issues fixed.

In North Dakota, the outage map shows more than 680 people are without power in Grand Forks County with a smaller outage being reported in Traill County. Those customers are serviced by Otter Tail Power Company, Nodak Electric Coop and Xcel Energy.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County Deputy
The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a Fargo home
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Highway 85 in western North Dakota, also known as the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway
$55 million coming for expansion of Theodore Roosevelt Expressway

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
8am Saturday Morning Weather Update
Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.
Wind and snow causing issues on area roads
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News December 8 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Fargo man still searching for missing service dog