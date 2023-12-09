One injured after crashing into flood wall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a crash in Fargo Friday night.

Officers got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a truck speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Elm St. N.

They say that truck struck another vehicle, lost control and crashed into the flood wall.

The driver had to be removed from the truck and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuires.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.