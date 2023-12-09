Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

One injured after crashing into flood wall in Fargo

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Elm St. N.
(KTTC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a crash in Fargo Friday night.

Officers got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a truck speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Elm St. N.

They say that truck struck another vehicle, lost control and crashed into the flood wall.

The driver had to be removed from the truck and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuires.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy killed during pursuit identified
Superintendent Jeremy Olson
Bemidji’s superintendent speaks out after credible threat made to school
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Cramer charged with manslaughter in death of ND deputy
Car Crash
Man injured, struck by Morton County squad car
A man and woman are suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from West Acres on...
Fargo Police look for suspected red kettle thieves

Latest News

A Fargo family has been searching for their lost service dog, Ruby, for almost a week now...
“She’s a part of me”: Fargo man still searching for missing service dog
Man dies a day after exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police officer
Funeral arrangements planned for fallen Mercer County deputy
Minnesota Lawmakers are looking to tackle rural EMS issues
Minnesota lawmakers host task force to tackle rural EMS challenges