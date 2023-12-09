No travel advisory lifted in northwest Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have lifted the no travel advisory on highways in northwest Minnesota. Area highways were under no travel advisory due to blowing snow and low visibility earlier today. Motorists are urged to use caution as highways remain partially covered with reduced visibility.

No travel advisory lifted on highways:

Highway 2- Crookston to East Grand Forks

Highway 200- Ada to North Dakota border

Motorists should continue to use caution when traveling, especially in open areas with no wind breaks and reduced visibility.

