NDDOT closes I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol anticipate closing Interstate 29 northbound and southbound from Fargo to the Canadian border at 11:30 a.m. due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero visibility and stranded vehicles.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Not traveling in areas where there is no travel advised will allow crews to clear the blockages and open up roads more quickly.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

