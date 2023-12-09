Minnesota lawmakers host task force to tackle rural EMS challenges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – A bipartisan and bicameral task force on Emergency Medical Services met for the first time in St. Paul on Friday.

The group aims to tackle issues facing EMS workers and first responders around the state, most notably in Minnesota’s rural communities.

“We have reports around the state of 90-minute response times. Try to hold your breath for 90-minutes. It’s not gonna go well,” said DFL Representative John Huot, Rosemount, one of the co-chairs of the task force.

Rural lawmakers have been sounding the alarm on a dire rural EMS situation for years, and the problem grew worse with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a problem, it’s not a challenge, it’s a crisis,” said DFL Senator Grant Hauschild, Hermantown, during the task force’s meeting.

The first meeting of the EMS Task Force kicked off at 9:30 a.m. and ran for five hours, as senators and representatives reviewed the unique challenges those in emergency services face.

Ahead of the meeting, lawmakers gathered to address the media. Joining legislators was Dr. Mike Wilcox, a physician from New Prague.

“EMS generates revenue by transporting patients from the scene of a medical emergency to a hospital emergency department. This is the only way they generate revenue,” said Wilcox, “Now in a rural area when the number of transports is minimal, the payment for the services is minimal.”

Wilcox additionally pins the dire situation in rural parts of the state on an aging population and a lack of volunteers.

“Volunteers are no longer stepping up to the plate. It appears it’s a newer generation of folks who have the lifestyle issues they’re thinking about and so on. They’re not volunteering,” he said.

While the task force spent a lot of time identifying issues in Friday’s meeting, there’ll likely be much more discussion on the proper solution.

The task force is not required to finish its findings until 2025, but if a pressing need arises they won’t shy away from drafting legislation.

“If we have a 90-minute response, and it seems to be a trend, we need to deal with that in our prospective houses right away,” said Huot.

Any solutions will also have to wrestle with an impending state budget crunch. Huot seemed confident that if the need is there, they’ll be able to pass something.

“I don’t think anybody behind me is going to be afraid to come back to their colleagues and say, ‘Hey, here’s a funding mechanism that we’re we’re interested in,’ and we can start the debate on that as House and Senate,” he said.

