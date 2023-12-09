Intoxicated man drives car into garages in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a row of garages overnight.

According to police, at around 1:15 a.m., the Fargo Police Department received a report of a male who appeared to be passed out in his vehicle in the 4200 block of 17th Ave. S.

The caller stated the driver was passed out in his vehicle and must have inadvertently stepped on the accelerator causing him to drive over the boulevard, across 17th Ave. S., and collided into a row of garages

The vehicle caused extensive damage to the garages, and the FFD responded to secure the structure as it had been compromised

Officials say the driver, Cody Curry, a 28-year-old Fargo resident, was transported to a local health care facility for treatment for non-life threatening injuries

Curry was charged with Driving Under the Influence, but Cass County Jail said he was never booked.

