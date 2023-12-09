Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

I-29 reopens from Fargo to Canadian boarder

The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero...
The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero visibility and stranded vehicles.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 northbound and southbound from Fargo to the Canadian border. A No Travel Advised is in effect for the Grand Forks area.

The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero visibility and stranded vehicles.

Ice continues to impact road conditions across ND and motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully and extend the distance between vehicles. Motorists should also be on alert for slow moving snowplows. Snowplows can create a cloud of snow that may quickly reduce visibility to zero. Resist the urge to pass and instead take advantage of the cleared path.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
One injured after crashing into flood wall in Fargo
Jackknifed semi on I-94 east of Moorhead.
Wind and snow causing issues on area roads
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County Deputy
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has shut down westbound Ohio 63 in Monroe until further...
NDDOT closes I-29 from Fargo to Canadian border

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
8am Saturday Morning Weather Update
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
No travel advisory lifted in northwest Minnesota
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Crash graphic
Semi-truck slides off the road near Barnesville