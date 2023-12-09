I-29 reopens from Fargo to Canadian boarder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 northbound and southbound from Fargo to the Canadian border. A No Travel Advised is in effect for the Grand Forks area.

The road was closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow, icy road conditions, near-zero visibility and stranded vehicles.

Ice continues to impact road conditions across ND and motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully and extend the distance between vehicles. Motorists should also be on alert for slow moving snowplows. Snowplows can create a cloud of snow that may quickly reduce visibility to zero. Resist the urge to pass and instead take advantage of the cleared path.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

