Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Funeral arrangements planned for fallen Mercer County deputy

A short procession through Beulah will follow the service.
(KFYR-TV)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the Mercer County deputy killed this week in a high-speed chase.

Funeral services for fallen Deputy Paul Martin are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah High School, 204 5th St NW. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

The public is asked to use the northeast corner entrance, which is the district office (Door #7) and to park along the street due to limited parking lot spaces. For security purposes, no backpacks, large bags or purses will be allowed.

A short procession through Beulah will follow the service and community support along the route is encouraged. Details on that route are coming soon.

Due to limited seating, the funeral will be livestreamed. Valley News Live plans to stream the service, on air and on social media.

Burial services will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy killed during pursuit identified
Superintendent Jeremy Olson
Bemidji’s superintendent speaks out after credible threat made to school
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Cramer charged with manslaughter in death of ND deputy
Car Crash
Man injured, struck by Morton County squad car
A man and woman are suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from West Acres on...
Fargo Police look for suspected red kettle thieves

Latest News

Minnesota Lawmakers are looking to tackle rural EMS issues
Minnesota lawmakers host task force to tackle rural EMS challenges
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather December 8
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 8 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 8 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News December 8 - Part 1