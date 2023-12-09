Funeral arrangements planned for fallen Mercer County deputy

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the Mercer County deputy killed this week in a high-speed chase.

Funeral services for fallen Deputy Paul Martin are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah High School, 204 5th St NW. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

The public is asked to use the northeast corner entrance, which is the district office (Door #7) and to park along the street due to limited parking lot spaces. For security purposes, no backpacks, large bags or purses will be allowed.

A short procession through Beulah will follow the service and community support along the route is encouraged. Details on that route are coming soon.

Due to limited seating, the funeral will be livestreamed. Valley News Live plans to stream the service, on air and on social media.

Burial services will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.