FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Extreme Wind & Snow Causing Hazardous Travel

No Travel Advised for Parts of Eastern ND
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY:

Extreme winds are occurring in the valley with gusts surpassing 60 mph in Grand Forks. Snow is still falling in areas, and visibility is near zero for some. NO TRAVEL ADVISED for many places in eastern ND. Please click on the Road Conditions tab for the latest. Roads are snowy and icy with pillow drifts, even in town.

Get the latest radar, road reports and forecast on the VNL Weather App throughout the event!

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Some snow continues south and east into Saturday morning. It looks blustery still on Saturday as well, especially in the morning as wind gusts could approach 50 mph. Blowing snow may continue to cause travel impacts through Saturday morning. Behind this system, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 20s.Teens to kick off Sunday with highs near 30 in Fargo.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as a cold front swings through.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Very windy morning. Slight chance lingering AM snow. Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 24 High: 26

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 15 High: 27

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 18 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 17 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer with a few clouds. Breezy. Low: 28 High: 42

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 35

