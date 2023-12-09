Cooking with Cash Wa
Bison Football dominates USD to advance to FCS Semifinals

NDSU players celebrate with fans after quarterfinal win
NDSU players celebrate with fans after quarterfinal win(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERMILLION S.D. - (Valley News Live) - The Bison Football had an opportunity to not only advance in the FCS Playoffs on Saturday, but also to avenge their first loss of the season.

They took full advantage of that opportunity, defeating South Dakota 45-17 to move into the semifinal round of the championship tournament.

This Missouri Valley battle was all Bison from the opening whistle, scoring on each of their four drives in the first half.

The Special Teams unit also got into the scoring spree with Jayden Price returning a punt to the house to make it 28-3.

Cam Miller had a nearly-perfect day, completing 13 of his 15 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, he also scored once on the ground.

Fellow Quarterback Cole Payton led the team in rushing with 65 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Defensively, the star of the show was Cole Wisniewski with his two interceptions in the first half.

That brings his season total to 8 picks, a new school record.

This win will send North Dakota State to Missoula for the next round, they face the Montana Grizzlies on December 16th with a trip to Frisco on the line.

