West Fargo School District hopes to launch “Facility Plan 2.0″ after voters reject $147M referendum

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School District is putting together a plan to address significant growth after voters rejected a $147 million referendum in September.

At the school board meeting on Monday, December 11, district administration is asking board members to approve a community engagement process they are calling “Facility Plan 2.0.” The district says, although people living in the district voted down the referendum, the district needs to take action to address the challenges posed by the continued growth.

District administration hopes to engage the community starting in January of 2024 to determine next steps for addressing growth. According to the school board memo, Facility Plan 2.0 could include initiating a bond referendum as early as spring of 2024.

“It is the intention of district administration to reengage the 2023 Long-Range Facility Planning Task Force membership, with opportunities for new participants, and to offer multiple community-wide forums to solicit input on district facility needs,” the school board memo states.

The community engagement process would:

Review the failed bond referendum package and analyze feedback.

Develop stragegies to engage stakeholders in creating solutions that address the rapid growth in the district.

Engage subcommittee members to determine other alternatives to address rapid growth in the short-term.

Analyze data from stakeholders and create a recommendation to address rapid growth in the district to the board.

District administration is also proposing the formation of a subcommittee consisting of representatives from the Long-Range Facility Planning Task Force, charged with further studying district growth and the ramifications of a failed referendum. The subcommittee named “Learning Environment Contingency Work Group would specifically focus on:

Evaluating the implications of the failed bond referendum on current and future facilities and educational programs.

Developing strategies to address immediate capacity challenges and accommodate future growth, including impacts on school building boundaries.

Enhancing communication and community engagement efforts to ensure stakeholders are well-informed about the issues at hand.

Reviewing and communicating understanding of ‘Plan 2.0,’ a comprehensive long range facility planning initiative, to empower stakeholders with the knowledge needed for informed decision-making.

The district says the Learning Environment Contingency Work Group would communicate its findings before any facilities recommendations are presented to the school board. District administration will prepare an overview summary of the work along with recommendations for board consideration in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.