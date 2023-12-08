West Fargo man arrested, accused on child-porn charges
Dustin Ray Fredrickson has previously served time for similar crimes.
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is facing charges, accused of child pornography.
Dustin Ray Fredrickson was arrested this week.
Last month, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a report of child porn on a snapchat account.
Investigators found several images of girls as young as 11 years old on the account.
Fredrickson has previously served time in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old girl and failing to register as a sex offender.
