St. Paul police officer, suspect injured in shooting at Marshall & Cretin

Officers have blocked off streets between Cretin and Cleveland Avenues.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST PAUL, Minn. (KARE11) -A St. Paul Police officer and another person were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A large number of St. Paul police officers responded to a scene near Marshall Avenue and Cretin Ave around 2 p.m.

There is no threat to the public, according to the SPPD.

Police have not yet officially confirmed what happened at that scene; however, officers have blocked off streets between Cretin and Cleveland Avenues.

KARE 11 reporter Danny Spewak reported seeing officers going door-to-door to interview neighbors in the area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

