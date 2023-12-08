St. Paul police officer, suspect injured in shooting at Marshall & Cretin

ST PAUL, Minn. (KARE11) -A St. Paul Police officer and another person were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A large number of St. Paul police officers responded to a scene near Marshall Avenue and Cretin Ave around 2 p.m.

There is no threat to the public, according to the SPPD.

Police have not yet officially confirmed what happened at that scene; however, officers have blocked off streets between Cretin and Cleveland Avenues.

KARE 11 reporter Danny Spewak reported seeing officers going door-to-door to interview neighbors in the area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

