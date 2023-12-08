Cooking with Cash Wa
Small Minnesota police department offers free canoes to help recruit new officers

This photo provided by the Ely, Minn., Police Department shows a Kevlar canoe on top of a...
This photo provided by the Ely, Minn., Police Department shows a Kevlar canoe on top of a squad car, Nov. 16, 2023, in Ely, Minn. The police department in the remote north woods Minnesota town of Ely has faced the same challenges of recruiting and keeping new officers as countless other law enforcement agencies around the country, but it’s offering a unique incentive: canoes.(Chad Houde/Ely Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELY, Minn. (AP) - The police department in the remote north woods Minnesota town of Ely faces the same challenges of recruiting and keeping new officers as countless other law enforcement agencies across the country. So it’s offering a unique incentive: canoes.

Ely, a former mining and logging community that’s best known as a gateway to the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area, will provide free Kevlar canoes worth $3,800 to the next officers it hires — and to current employees.

The lightweight craft, made from the same strong synthetic fibers as bulletproof vests, are perfect for paddling off into the nearby wilderness and exploring its more than 1,000 pristine lakes. The department — consisting of the chief, an assistant chief, and five slots for patrol officers — has one opening now with another coming soon.

Police Chief Chad Houde said he’d already had two calls expressing interest as of Thursday morning and he’s expecting at least several more because of the unusual offer. Lots of police departments offer hiring bonuses, he said, so he was looking for a way to stand out. At the suggestion of Assistant Chief Mike Lorenz, they decided to leverage Ely’s plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities.

