New criminal case filed against Hunter Biden

(CBS News) - President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been charged with nine federal tax crimes, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the Central District of California.

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return.

Federal prosecutors allege that Hunter Biden engaged in “a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019.

The special counsel wrote that the president’s son spent millions on “an extravagant lifestyle” instead of paying his tax bills and in 2018, he stopped paying outstanding and overdue taxes for the tax year 2015.

The special counsel alleges that once Hunter Biden did file his 2018 tax return, it included “false business deductions” in an apparent effort to reduce his tax liabilities.

The indictment secured by special counsel David Weiss was the second from his office, after prosecutors first filed charges against the president’s son in Delaware in September that stemmed from his alleged possession of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, which prosecutors previously said he unlawfully possessed for 11 days.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to those charges.

