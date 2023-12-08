Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a Fargo home

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the Cass County Jail after allegedly breaking into another man’s house and attempting to assault him.

On Tuesday, December 5, police were called to a home on 3rd Ave. N in Fargo just after 7 p.m. for reports of a burglary in progress.

According to court documents, the home owner says he was inside his house when he heard knocking on the back door. The documents state the back door was then broken down, and the home owner grabbed a knife and ran outside.

The reports indicate 26-year-old, Demetrius Grice-Butler, tried to hit the tenant as he entered the home, but the owner struck him with a pool cue, and was able to take the burglar down to the ground.

According to police, Grice-Butler grabbed onto the knife the home owner was holding and cut his hand. He was taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared and then transported to jail. The tenant was not injured.

The report also states that Demetrius told police he originally went to the man’s home to confront him, as he allegedly assaulted a coworker of his earlier. PD says the tenant does not know Grice-Butler.

Demetrius was arrested for Felony Burglary and remains in the Cass County Jail.

