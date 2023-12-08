Icy road causes rollover crash in Roseau County

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We may not have snow on the ground yet, but icy roads contributed to a truck rollover in Roseau County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Badger, MN was driving north on Highway 11 around 6:45 a.m. on December 8, when he lost control on the icy roadway and rolled his Ford F150 into the ditch.

James David Smits, a 56-year-old from Badger, was taken to LifeCare Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The crash report says he was wearing a seatbelt.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Badger Fire Department and Roseau Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.