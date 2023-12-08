Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges

By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal grand jury indicted the president’s son Hunter Biden on nine charges on Thursday, all related to allegations of tax fraud and evasion.

The federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged Biden with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanors. He’s facing up to 17 years in prison if he’s convicted.

According to the indictment, Biden is accused of taking part in a years-long scheme where he didn’t pay almost $1.5 million in owed taxes. The charges stem from tax returns from 2016 until 2019.

Investigators say Biden did this by subverting the payroll processes of his company and withdrawing millions outside of the proper channels. They also claim he falsified some of his tax returns to reduce the amount he owed, even trying to write off a $10,000 membership to a sex club.

The Department of Justice then accused Biden of spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle rather than paying his overdue tax bills. Some of the items, according to the indictment, involved payments to escorts and dancers as well as fancy clothes.

Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell in a statement said the special prosecutor bowed to Republican pressure, arguing that now after five years of investigating with no new evidence, and two years after Biden paid his taxes, he’s facing these new charges two months after agreeing to resolve the issue with a pair of misdemeanors.

None of the allegations in the indictment have any reference to President Biden. Hunter Biden is also facing gun charges in Delaware and has pleaded not guilty to those.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Paul Martin
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy killed during pursuit identified
Superintendent Jeremy Olson
Bemidji’s superintendent speaks out after credible threat made to school
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Cramer charged with manslaughter in death of ND deputy
Car Crash
Man injured, struck by Morton County squad car
A man and woman are suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from West Acres on...
Fargo Police look for suspected red kettle thieves

Latest News

Gusty winds expected across the area Friday and Saturday.
Highway Patrol urges caution for drivers in high-profile vehicles
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
Google teaches Casselton students how to be safe online
Google teaches Casselton students how to be safe online
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – December 8