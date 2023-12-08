Hillsboro Superintendent to retire after this school year

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Superintendent of Hillsboro Public Schools announced that she’s stepping down at the end of the school year.

Paula Suda says she is looking forward to retiring when her contract is up at the end of June, adding that she and her husband will go south next winter.

Suda has served as the Hillsboro Superintendent for 14 years and was the Hillsboro elementary principal for 3 years prior to being named Superintendent.

“I am most proud of the continuous High Reliability Schools work that Hillsboro School has been committed to since 2014. Our district has great employees and a great culture that I am proud to be part of,” Suda tells Valley News Live.

Suda was awarded the North Dakota Superintendent of the Year award in 2019. She says she announced her retirement now so the school board would have more time to find a replacement.

The school board will discuss the resignation and is scheduled to approve it at the school board meeting next Thursday.

