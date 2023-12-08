Cooking with Cash Wa
Highway Patrol urges caution for drivers in high-profile vehicles

Gusty winds expected across the area Friday and Saturday.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH DAKOTA/MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all drivers to travel with care, as high winds across the state could affect travel.

Officials are restricting travel for high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles during the windy conditions. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

Federal regulations direct the operators of commercial motor vehicles (CMV) to reduce speeds when hazardous conditions such as snow, ice, sleet, fog, mist, rain, dust or smoke adversely affect visibility or traction. These same regulations direct CMV drivers to cease operations altogether if conditions become dangerous.

Drivers can access road and weather information by visiting the NDRoads website. The map has a feature that displays windspeeds reported by the National Weather Service.

The First Alert StormTeam expects snow to spread across the valley from northwest to southeast through the rest of Friday evening, continuing into Saturday morning before exiting to the east. Central Minnesota and the southern Valley may see little or no snow accumulation, but people could see up to 6″ of snow along the international border and in parts of the Devils Lake basin.

The wind increases Friday night into Saturday morning with 40 to 50 mph northwesterly gusts. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow and could make accurate measurement of snowfall a little tougher.

