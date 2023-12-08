Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Police Department welcomes new K9 officer to the department

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has officially welcomed their newest officer to the department.

Yesterday the department welcomed K9 Hart a 18-month-old male German Shepherd. K9 Hart and his partner Cpl. John Klingbeil, recently graduated from basic training from the McDonough K9 basic handler course.

During the 14 week basic training program the team trained and certified in a variety of specialized skills, including tracking, area and building searches, locating discarded evidence, obedience, suspect apprehension, and more.

K9 Hart joins fellow K9s Shelby, Riot and Kade on the Grand Forks Police Department.

