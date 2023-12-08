FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday AND Saturday: Increasing Snow Chances and Wind

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

TIMING: Drizzle/freezing drizzle continues into Friday morning in the warm sector of the storm system. We’ll see a transition to snow, especially in the second half of the day, first in northeast ND. By Friday evening, snow is sweeping through the valley, continuing into Saturday morning before exiting to the east.

SNOW: Snow may initially melt with warm temperatures Friday afternoon, but by Friday night, areas of accumulation will develop. Expect a range of little to no snow accumulation in central MN and the southern Valley, and to up to 6″ of snow along the international border and in parts of the Devils Lake basin.

WIND: Intermittent blustery conditions Friday. The wind increases again Friday night into Saturday morning with 40 to 50 mph gusts.

IMPACTS: Blowing snow while it is falling with blustery conditions will lead to reduced visibility. Roads and sidewalks will become slick as accumulation begins and continues into Saturday

Get the latest radar, road reports and forecast on the VNL Weather App throughout the event!

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 20s. Some snow continues in the east into Saturday morning. It looks blustery still on Saturday as well, especially in the morning as wind gusts could approach 50 mph. Blowing snow may continue to cause travel impacts through Saturday morning. Teens to kick off Sunday with highs near 30 in Fargo.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as a cold front swings through.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers/mix in the morning. Increasing snow Friday night. Gusty winds. High: 42

Saturday: Very windy morning. Slight chance lingering AM snow. Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 24 High: 28

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 15 High: 29

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 18 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 17 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer with a few clouds. Low: 28 High: 42

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.