FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Cont. into Saturday: Increasing Snow Chances & Strong Wind

Slick, Snowy Roads Start PM Friday into Saturday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

TIMING: We’ll see snow continue to overspread the valley from northwest to southeast through the rest of our Friday evening, continuing into Saturday morning before exiting to the east.

SNOW: Snow had been initially melting with warm temperatures and ground temps Friday afternoon, but now tonight, areas of accumulation will develop. Expect a range of little to no snow accumulation in central MN and the southern Valley, and to up to 6″ of snow along the international border and in parts of the Devils Lake basin. Isolated higher amounts can’t be ruled out entirely but those would be few and far between. The biggest factor with snowfall amounts is how much will melt initially before it begins to accumulate.

WIND: Intermittent blustery conditions Friday. The wind increases again Friday night into Saturday morning with 40 to 50 mph northwesterly gusts. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow and could make accurate measurement of snowfall a little tougher.

IMPACTS: Blowing snow while it is falling with blustery conditions will lead to reduced visibility. Blowing and drifting snow will continue into Saturday. Roads and sidewalks will become slick as accumulation begins and continues into Saturday.

Get the latest radar, road reports and forecast on the VNL Weather App throughout the event!

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Some snow continues south and east into Saturday morning. It looks blustery still on Saturday as well, especially in the morning as wind gusts could approach 50 mph. Blowing snow may continue to cause travel impacts through Saturday morning. Behind this system, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 20s.Teens to kick off Sunday with highs near 30 in Fargo.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Slightly warmer to start the work week, but not by too much. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens, with 20s and low 30s in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday highs drop a few more degrees once again as a cold front swings through.

Welcoming back some warmer air once again! We are unlikely to see 50s like last week, but we are expecting well-above average highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions continue as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Very windy morning. Slight chance lingering AM snow. Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 24 High: 26

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 15 High: 27

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 18 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold morning, then warming up! Low: 17 High: 37

Thursday: Warmer with a few clouds. Breezy. Low: 28 High: 42

Friday: Cloudier and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 35

