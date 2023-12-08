Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County Deputy

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for a Bismarck man accused of killing a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation during the initial appearance for Ian Cramer on Friday, December 8.

State prosecutor, Todd Schwartz, says 42-year-old Ian Cramer is a multi-state offender with charges in three other states beyond North Dakota.

Cramer is charged with manslaughter, fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension. Schwartz also stated additional drug-related charges will be filed.

Ian Cramer is the son of North Dakota U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Bismarck Police Department received the report of a stolen SUV being driven by Ian Cramer of Bismarck. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV near Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, they say he drove off, and they followed in pursuit.

Court documents say the chase reached speeds of more than 100mph. The Highway Patrol says Cramer veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach. The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time.

Deputy Paul Martin was standing behind the patrol vehicle when it was hit, launching him about 100 feet and landing in the north ditch, court documents state. Deputy Martin was later pronounced dead at the Emergency Room.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.