West Fargo family says they became sick from black mold in apartment

“I’m concerned for everyone.”
Suelen Madden is sharing her story after she says she lived with black mold in her unit at...
Suelen Madden is sharing her story after she says she lived with black mold in her unit at Riverstone Apartments in West Fargo for more than a year.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is speaking out after she and her kids became ill due to black mold in their apartment building.

Suelen Madden is sharing her story after she says she lived with black mold in her unit at Riverstone Apartments in West Fargo for more than a year.

”I’m concerned for everyone,” Madden said.

She says she noticed the mold about a week after she moved in last December.

“The first thing I noticed when I moved in, it seemed like water damage, or something was wrong in that corner,” Madden said.

She said that she asked for help multiple times.

“I showed them, they took pictures, and due to water damage, they covered up the mold, painted right over it,” Madden said.

She says she’s not the only tenant who’s had issues.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the mold you can see it units, in the bathrooms especially,” Madden said.

Madden said it’s hard for her to see because of how severe it was.

“It’s very sad,” Madden said. “To know as a mom and a member in our community... we need to do better. And if they have small children or health issues themselves, they could get more sick.”

Madden moved out before the first of December, is asking for the apartment to be reviewed, and for the tenant’s safety to be considered.

“For how much we’re paying... We’re paying for a home. And our community, we deserve better. And safety is a big key, and health,” Madden said. “I would ask that somebody look over this apartment, because it’s mold all through the apartments, even in the hallways.”

Valley News Live reached out to the owner of the property as well.

Phil Medina, President of Zander Capital Management said he had no idea Madden had so many issues with mold until she said she was moving out.

They said there was no mold present at the time of her moving out, and he said that the property was cleaned before a new tenant moved in, and they are being made aware of the mold history.

They also say there is no mold in that unit at this time.

