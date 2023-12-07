Red River Valley SWAT conducting training exercise tonight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team will be conducting a training exercise at Northview Church at 3401 25th St. S. in Fargo Tonight, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

SWAT Team members will be seen carrying firearms as they train in and around the church. No live rounds will be used during the training exercise. The public may hear loud noises and yelling in the area. Additionally, there will be several SWAT and law enforcement vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

If residents have a concern or need to speak to the SWAT Team, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center by calling 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with one of the training facilitators at the training site.

This is a closed training exercise and is not open to the general public.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.