Progress being made at Moorhead’s Natural Play Hill

Moorhead Natural Play Hill
Moorhead Natural Play Hill(City of Moorhead)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Progress is being made on a natural play hill being built in Moorhead.

The latest construction updates include a walk-up log ramp into the main tower, the zip-line support structure, several bike park features including the teeter totter, and a lean-to shelter. Organizers say they are enclosing the main tower in the same style that kids would built a fort.

The City of Moorhead said Phase 1, which includes a treehouse, zipline, log pile with netted rope, log climber, and more, should be completed by this Christmas. Phase 2, which will include a nature ninja run, tunnel play mounds, and more, will be built next year.

The natural play hill will be open at Moorhead’s Riverfront park year-round.

People who donate $500 or more to the project can get their name on a paver at the site. Organizers say they hope to add more features that have yet to be funded.

Learn more about the project here.

