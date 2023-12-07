Cooking with Cash Wa
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy dies during pursuit

Mercer County deputy killed
Mercer County deputy killed(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy died during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Bismarck Police Department initially received the report of a stolen SUV from Bismarck being driven by Ian Cramer of Bismarck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV in Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, he fled in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the vehicle Cramer was driving veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach alongside ND 200. The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time.

A Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck. The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him. At the time, the deputy was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit.

Cramer was taken into custody, transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to the McLean County Detention Center in Washburn.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and charges are pending.

