Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy dies during pursuit

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy died during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Bismarck Police Department received the report of a stolen SUV, being driven by Ian Cramer of Bismarck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV in Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, they say he drove off, and they followed in pursuit.

During the pursuit, Highway Patrol says the vehicle Cramer was driving veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, that was parked on a roadside approach.

The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time. Highway Patrol says a Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck, and the impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him.

At the time, the deputy was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit. Cramer was taken into custody, transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, and then taken to the McLean County Detention Center in Washburn.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and charges are pending.

