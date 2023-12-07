Man wanted for multiple felonies out of Wisconsin arrested in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man wanted out of Sheboygan, Wisconsin is in the Cass County Jail after police say he was staying at a local hotel in South Fargo.

On Wednesday, November 29, The Sheboygan Police Department alerted Fargo Police about a violent fugitive believed to be in Fargo. The fugitive, Nathanial Cabrera, is a 28-year-old male who was wanted for multiple felonies including Stalking, Criminal Damage to Property, Resisting Officers and Attempting to Disarm an Officer.

Fargo Police say on December 1, they received information that led them to believe Cabrera was staying in a hotel in South Fargo. When officers arrived, a male who matched the description of the wanted fugitive was seen standing outside of the hotel. Officers were able to successfully identify the individual as Cabrera with the help of surveillance footage.

According to the FPD, they entered the hotel, and successfully detained Cabrera after he injured his own arm, which required immediate medical treatment. They say he then became uncooperative with police and medical staff while they attempted to provide treatment for his self-inflicted injury. He was eventually transported to a local health care facility.

Authorities say he continued to resist officers and staff at the hospital by spitting and kicking at them, causing a minor injury to an FPD officer.

Cabrera was eventually cleared by medical staff and transported to jail. In addition to his outstanding warrants, he was charged with Preventing Arrest and Assault on a Peace Officer. Cabrera is currently in the Cass County Jail and will be extradited to Wisconsin after facing charges in Cass County.

