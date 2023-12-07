Man injured, struck by Morton County squad car

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries after being struck by a Morton County squad car in Mandan Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd St. SE and 6th Ave. SE.

A Morton County deputy was southbound when he drove through the intersection, which had a green light. The crash report says a 39-year-old man was walking along the crosswalk and the deputy did not see him before the collision.

The man was taken to a Bismarck hospital with minor injuries. The deputy did not have his emergency lights on and was not responding to any calls. The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.