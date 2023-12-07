Cooking with Cash Wa
Man injured, struck by Morton County squad car

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd St. SE and 6th Ave. SE.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries after being struck by a Morton County squad car in Mandan Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd St. SE and 6th Ave. SE.

A Morton County deputy was southbound when he drove through the intersection, which had a green light. The crash report says a 39-year-old man was walking along the crosswalk and the deputy did not see him before the collision.

The man was taken to a Bismarck hospital with minor injuries. The deputy did not have his emergency lights on and was not responding to any calls. The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

