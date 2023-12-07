Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown band and choir perform at Pearl Harbor for Remembrance Day

Jamestown students in Hawaii to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Jamestown High School band and choir are performing in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii today to honor those who served and their families along with those currently in serving in the U.S. military.

JHS choir and band received funding for the trip from the Jamestown Public Schools Music Boosters back in September. The funding helped cover the cost of travel and hotel accommodations for 88 students along with the baggage fees for their instruments.

The students were invited to perform in the parade after the JHS choir was named the Governor’s Choir for 2022-23. The Governor’s Choir selection is based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement.

In addition to performing in the parade, students will attend a ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on the Oahu island, visit the Polynesian Cultural Center and enjoy time at the beach.

The choir will also perform by itself at the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

They will be in Hawaii from Dec. 5-9.

